AI to hit skilled jobs first, not blue-collar roles: Anthropic

A recent report by Anthropic , titled March 2026 Labor Market Impacts Report, has challenged the long-held belief that automation would first impact low-skilled and low-paid jobs. The study reveals that workers with higher education, experience, and above-average earnings are currently most exposed to artificial intelligence (AI) . This could mean that the very skills and expertise that once ensured job security could now put these workers at risk of disruption.

Job disruption Shifts in job vulnerability The report highlights that computer programmers are the most exposed profession to AI, with large language models already performing an estimated 75% of their tasks in real-world work environments. Customer service representatives and financial analysts also rank high on the list of most exposed roles. These jobs require specialized knowledge and expertise, making them appear secure until now.

Labor market shift Adjustments in employment forecasts The report also notes that every 10%-point increase in a role's AI exposure is associated with a 0.6%-point decline in projected job growth through 2034, according to US Bureau of Labor Statistics data. This indicates that official employment projections are being revised downward for roles where AI is increasingly taking over core tasks.

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Recruitment impact Hiring trends and age demographics The report also highlights a decline in hiring younger workers, especially those aged 22-25, in high-exposure roles by about 14% since the launch of ChatGPT. This indicates that while companies are not laying off experienced employees on a large scale, they are hiring fewer entry-level workers for positions where AI can now do a significant part of the job.

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