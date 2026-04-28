AI to hit skilled jobs first, not blue-collar roles: Anthropic
What's the story
A recent report by Anthropic, titled March 2026 Labor Market Impacts Report, has challenged the long-held belief that automation would first impact low-skilled and low-paid jobs. The study reveals that workers with higher education, experience, and above-average earnings are currently most exposed to artificial intelligence (AI). This could mean that the very skills and expertise that once ensured job security could now put these workers at risk of disruption.
Job disruption
Shifts in job vulnerability
The report highlights that computer programmers are the most exposed profession to AI, with large language models already performing an estimated 75% of their tasks in real-world work environments. Customer service representatives and financial analysts also rank high on the list of most exposed roles. These jobs require specialized knowledge and expertise, making them appear secure until now.
Labor market shift
Adjustments in employment forecasts
The report also notes that every 10%-point increase in a role's AI exposure is associated with a 0.6%-point decline in projected job growth through 2034, according to US Bureau of Labor Statistics data. This indicates that official employment projections are being revised downward for roles where AI is increasingly taking over core tasks.
Recruitment impact
Hiring trends and age demographics
The report also highlights a decline in hiring younger workers, especially those aged 22-25, in high-exposure roles by about 14% since the launch of ChatGPT. This indicates that while companies are not laying off experienced employees on a large scale, they are hiring fewer entry-level workers for positions where AI can now do a significant part of the job.
Resilience factors
Skills of the future
The most resilient roles are those that require judgment, leadership, cross-functional decision-making, and the ability to collaborate with and steer AI systems rather than just perform tasks. Business strategy, data literacy, people management, and applied AI skills are consistently emerging as key areas employers look for. The Nexford Alumni Outcomes Report 2025 shows that 54% of graduates transition into management or leadership roles within 18 months—positions above the task layer increasingly automated by AI.