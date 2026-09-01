Protostars in IRAS 07299-1651 formed binary 60 years ago

Usually, binary stars are born from the same gas cloud. But these two seem to have formed separately and then teamed up later, a pretty unusual move!

Their disks aren't lined up either, which adds to the mystery.

Mapping their orbits over eight years revealed some wild paths that don't fit old theories.

Scientists say this could provide scientists with a powerful new way of investigating other young massive binary systems and could reveal how common encounters like this are and if more binary systems are composed of stars brought together by chance encounters.