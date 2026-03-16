'Proudly human': New labels emerge as backlash against AI grows

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to disrupt industries and replace human labor, organizations around the world are racing to create a universally recognized label for "human-made" products and services. The move comes as a response to fears of job losses due to AI automation. Declarations like "Proudly Human," "Human-made," "No AI," and "AI-free" have started appearing in films, marketing materials, books, and websites.

Global efforts Multiple initiatives working on universal label At least eight different initiatives are working to create a label that could achieve the same global recognition as the "Fair Trade" logo for ethically made products. However, with so many competing labels and confusion over what qualifies as "AI-free," experts warn consumers could be left confused unless a single standard is agreed upon. Dr. Amna Khan, a consumer expert from Manchester Metropolitan University, stressed the need for a universal definition to build trust and confidence among consumers.

Certification hurdles Generative AI's impact on industries The movement to create AI-free certification systems has been spurred by generative AI tools replacing human work and creativity in various industries. These include fashion, advertising, publishing, customer services, and music. Organizations from the UK, Australia, and the US are working on these labels. However, experts warn that getting industries to agree on what truly counts as "human-made" will be complicated due to the widespread integration of AI into everyday tools.

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AI integration Defining 'human-made' in the age of AI The definition of "human-made" is further complicated by generative AI, which creates text, code, music, or video with human prompts. Some organizations are already using disclaimers to clarify that no generative AI was used in their products. However, the challenge remains to establish a universally accepted standard for what constitutes "AI-free" content.

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