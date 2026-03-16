'Proudly human': New labels emerge as backlash against AI grows
What's the story
As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to disrupt industries and replace human labor, organizations around the world are racing to create a universally recognized label for "human-made" products and services. The move comes as a response to fears of job losses due to AI automation. Declarations like "Proudly Human," "Human-made," "No AI," and "AI-free" have started appearing in films, marketing materials, books, and websites.
Global efforts
Multiple initiatives working on universal label
At least eight different initiatives are working to create a label that could achieve the same global recognition as the "Fair Trade" logo for ethically made products. However, with so many competing labels and confusion over what qualifies as "AI-free," experts warn consumers could be left confused unless a single standard is agreed upon. Dr. Amna Khan, a consumer expert from Manchester Metropolitan University, stressed the need for a universal definition to build trust and confidence among consumers.
Certification hurdles
Generative AI's impact on industries
The movement to create AI-free certification systems has been spurred by generative AI tools replacing human work and creativity in various industries. These include fashion, advertising, publishing, customer services, and music. Organizations from the UK, Australia, and the US are working on these labels. However, experts warn that getting industries to agree on what truly counts as "human-made" will be complicated due to the widespread integration of AI into everyday tools.
AI integration
Defining 'human-made' in the age of AI
The definition of "human-made" is further complicated by generative AI, which creates text, code, music, or video with human prompts. Some organizations are already using disclaimers to clarify that no generative AI was used in their products. However, the challenge remains to establish a universally accepted standard for what constitutes "AI-free" content.
Industry impact
The arts industry and the AI effect
The arts industry has been particularly affected by the rise of AI-made products. Entire books and films are now being produced with AI technology, often faster and cheaper than traditional methods. Some companies have started using stamps like "Human Written" or "No AI was used" on their products to clarify that they were not created using artificial intelligence.