'World's most powerful': Putin hails Russia's new ballistic missile

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced the successful test launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile, the Sarmat. The test was part of Russia 's ongoing efforts to modernize its nuclear forces. The Sarmat, which is set to replace the aging Soviet-built Voyevoda, is expected to enter combat service by the end of this year.

Missile capabilities 'Most powerful missile in the world' Putin has hailed the Sarmat as "This is the most powerful missile in the world," claiming its total payload is over four times stronger than any Western missile. The new weapon is capable of suborbital flight, with a range exceeding 35,000km and an enhanced ability to breach potential missile defenses. Development of the Sarmat began in 2011, and before Tuesday, the missile had recorded just one known successful test while reportedly exploding during a failed 2024 trial.

Strategic shift Push to modernize nuclear arsenal Since coming to power in 2000, Putin has pushed to modernize the Soviet-era components of Russia's nuclear triad. This includes deploying hundreds of new land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles, commissioning new nuclear submarines, and modernizing nuclear-capable bombers. The modernization drive has prompted the US to undertake an expensive upgrade of its own arsenal.

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Technological progress Putin unveils other weapons Along with the Sarmat, Putin has also unveiled a slew of new weapons. These include the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle, which can fly 27 times faster than sound. The first units are already in service. Russia has also inducted the nuclear-capable Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile and used its conventionally-armed version twice against Ukraine.

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