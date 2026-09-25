Qualcomm's new audio chip lets Wi-Fi earbuds stream lossless audio
What's the story
Qualcomm has unveiled its latest audio chip, the Snapdragon Sound Elite Gen 2. The innovative technology integrates "micro-power Wi-Fi 6E" directly into the chip, allowing wireless earbuds and audio glasses to connect directly to home Wi-Fi networks. This means you can stream high-quality lossless audio without worrying about your phone being on the charger or hidden in a couch.
Technological advancement
Major upgrade over previous S7 Pro sound platform
The new chip is a major upgrade over Qualcomm's previous S7 Pro sound platform.
The older model required a separate Wi-Fi chip for Wi-Fi earbuds, which wasn't widely adopted by manufacturers of small devices.
Now, with Wi-Fi integrated into the main chip, Qualcomm hopes to see more adoption of this technology in future devices.
Enhanced capabilities
New chip is also 30% smaller and more power efficient
Qualcomm's new chip is also 30% smaller and consumes up to 40% less power than its predecessor. It also offers twice the AI processing power of the previous-generation chip.
These improvements are expected to make devices more efficient and capable of handling multiple AI tasks at once.
Future prospects
Preparing the platform for camera-equipped wearables and audio glasses
Qualcomm is also preparing the platform for camera-equipped wearables and audio glasses.
The company says these devices could use their cameras to understand their surroundings and provide relevant information without necessarily taking photos.
This could revolutionize how we interact with our devices in everyday situations.
Intelligent hearables
Collaboration with HP, Bose, and Cleer on new products
Qualcomm is also working with HP, Bose, and Cleer on products powered by this new platform.
The company says it's "pioneering a new category of intelligent hearables" with Cleer.
This shows how Qualcomm is pushing the boundaries of audio technology to create smarter, more capable devices for consumers.