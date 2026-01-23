Quantum computers are vulnerable to cyberattacks: Here's why

Quantum computers, the next big thing in computing, may have serious security flaws. A study from Penn State University has warned that these advanced machines are at risk of cyberattacks. The researchers said that today's cybersecurity measures for classical computers don't work well with quantum systems. They also noted that commercial providers are more focused on making quantum computers reliable than secure.

Security concerns Quantum computers: A double-edged sword Swaroop Ghosh, a professor at Penn State, explained that quantum computers could revolutionize scientific research and business operations with their extraordinary speed and computing power. However, this same power makes them attractive targets for cyberattacks. He stressed that securing these machines is not just about software protection but also requires a comprehensive defense strategy.

Technological leap Quantum computers: A new breed of technology Unlike traditional computers that use bits as either zero or one, quantum computers use quantum bits or qubits. These can be both zero and one at the same time through superposition. They can also be linked through entangled, allowing quantum machines to process exponentially larger amounts of data than classical systems. This capability makes them highly attractive for industries like pharmaceuticals but also introduces unique security challenges.

Advertisement

Program vulnerability Quantum programs and compilers: A security risk Suryansh Upadhyay, another researcher at Penn State, said there's no efficient way to verify the integrity of quantum programs and compilers. Many of these are developed by third parties, leaving sensitive corporate and personal data vulnerable to theft or manipulation. He also warned that intellectual property is often embedded directly into quantum circuits, meaning exposed circuits could allow attackers to extract proprietary algorithms, financial data or even critical infrastructure details.

Advertisement

Qubit connection Interconnected qubits: A potential security risk The interconnected nature of qubits, which gives quantum computers their power, also poses a security risk. Unwanted interactions or crosstalk can leak information or disrupt computations, especially when multiple users share the same quantum processor. Upadhyay warned that while there may not be much incentive for attackers to target these machines now due to their novelty, they will become prime targets as they become more integrated into industry and daily life.