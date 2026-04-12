Radboud University study says universe may end in 10^78 years

Researchers: Hawking radiation evaporates white dwarfs

Here's the twist: researchers now think Hawking radiation affects all objects with gravity, not just black holes.

They looked at white dwarfs (the leftover cores of dead stars), which make up most future stars in our galaxy, and found they'll eventually vanish too.

Even with this shorter timeline, it's still about 10^68 times longer than the universe has existed so far, so no need to panic!

But it does show how cosmic discoveries can totally shift our sense of time and what's possible in space.