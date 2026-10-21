Rajasthan Police data allegedly hacked, 70,000 records exposed
What's the story
The official website of the Rajasthan Police may have suffered a major data breach, as reported by India Today. A hacker group, Scarlettgroup, has claimed responsibility for the incident and is offering the stolen data for sale. The information compromised in this attack includes as many as 70,000 identity records and 59,460 mobile numbers, among other sensitive details.
Data exposure
Hackers revealed the breach on BreachForums
Scarlettgroup announced the breach on BreachForums, a platform known for such disclosures.
"We have breached Rajasthan Police, and its data is now available for purchase," they wrote.
The group also claims to have obtained information related to FIRs (First Information Reports), eKYCs (electronic Know Your Customer), and witness statements.
The total size of the attachments is claimed to be nearly 7GB.
Official silence
No official word from Rajasthan Police yet
As of now, the Rajasthan Police has not commented on Scarlettgroup's claims. The authenticity of this data leak also remains unverified.
The hackers have claimed to possess emails belonging to high-ranking officials such as the director and inspector general of police.
They have also shared redacted images of sample documents from their haul, claiming that unredacted versions would be provided upon purchase.