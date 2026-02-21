Rare 6-planet alignment happening next week: How to watch
Mark your calendars for February 28, 2026—a rare night when six planets (Mercury, Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, Uranus, and Neptune) line up across the sky.
Most will be visible without any gear if skies are clear, though Uranus and Neptune might need binoculars or a small telescope.
What time and where to look?
Head outside about 30 minutes after sunset and face west.
Mercury will be hanging out in Pisces with Venus nearby; Saturn will sit above them, while Neptune will be low on the western horizon near Saturn;
Jupiter will appear close to the Moon; Uranus is tucked between Jupiter and the lower group.
Mercury shines brightest on February 19 but dims by the big night.
To spot it on February 28, use bright Venus as your guide—and make sure you have a clear view of the western horizon for the best shot at catching this planetary lineup.