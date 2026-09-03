Rare Apple 1 computer could fetch $800,000 at auction
What's the story
A rare piece of Apple history is set to go under the hammer once again. The "Hatfield" Apple 1 computer, which fetched a whopping $671,400 in 2013, will be auctioned this fall. The Bonhams auction house estimates it will sell for between $500,000 and $800,000 this time around. The price range is slightly higher than its original retail price of $666.66 back in 1976.
Unique features
The computer was owned by Fred Hatfield
The Apple 1 computer, which is still in working condition, was originally owned by Fred Hatfield. He bought it in Apple's first year of operation.
The machine is registered as No. 48 on the Apple 1 Registry and is one of fewer than 75 surviving models today, even rarer are those that still work.
The motherboard bears the signature of Steve Wozniak, Apple's co-founder who designed this revolutionary machine.
Market value
Only about 200 units of Apple 1 were ever produced
The Apple 1 is now valued more for its historical significance and rarity than its revolutionary impact.
This was the machine that started it all, but it wasn't until the launch of Apple II that the company became a household name.
Only about 200 units of the original Apple 1 were ever produced, making it an even more coveted item among collectors today.
Additional memorabilia
The auction will include a letter signed by Steve Jobs
Along with the autographed Apple 1, the new owner will also get a letter signed by Steve Jobs. The letter illustrates that in the '70s, Jobs apparently handled at least some of Apple's customer service.
Hatfield had complained about a lack of software for his first-generation computer and received a trade-in offer from Jobs in response.
He declined and later sold his Apple 1 to a collector for $40,000.
Auction tour
The Apple 1 will go on tour before the auction
Before the auction on October 14, Bonhams will take the Apple 1 on a tour.
The machine will be displayed in Los Angeles from September 9-11, Boston from September 21-23, San Francisco from September 30-October 1 and finally New York during its October sale.
This is a great opportunity for collectors and tech enthusiasts to see this rare piece of history up close before it goes under the hammer again.