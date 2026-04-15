Rare comet visible from south India: How to watch
What's the story
A rare celestial event is underway, with the newly discovered comet C/2025 R3 (Pan-STARRS) gracing the pre-dawn skies of south India. The comet was discovered on September 8, 2025, by the Pan-STARRS telescope in Hawaii and is believed to have originated from the distant Oort Cloud. It is a vast region of icy bodies located at the outer edges of our solar system. So, how to see it here? Let's find out.
Visibility window
When and where to see the comet
The best time to spot the comet is between 5:00am and 5:45am. It appears low on the eastern horizon just before sunrise. However, it won't be visible to the naked eye under most conditions. You will need a small telescope or smart imaging devices like Seestar S50 to catch a glimpse of this cosmic visitor.
Cosmic journey
What is its estimated brightness?
Astronomers estimate the comet could shine between a magnitude of three and five, making it potentially visible to the naked eye under dark skies. However, binoculars would significantly enhance the view. The comet will be closest to the Sun, its perihelion, on April 19 and 20. This is when it is likely to be at its brightest and most visible. However, visibility still depends on local weather and horizon conditions.