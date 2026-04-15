Rare comet visible from south India: How to watch

The best time to spot the comet is between 5:00am and 5:45am. It appears low on the eastern horizon just before sunrise. However, it won't be visible to the naked eye under most conditions. You will need a small telescope or smart imaging devices like Seestar S50 to catch a glimpse of this cosmic visitor.

Cosmic journey

What is its estimated brightness?

Astronomers estimate the comet could shine between a magnitude of three and five, making it potentially visible to the naked eye under dark skies. However, binoculars would significantly enhance the view. The comet will be closest to the Sun, its perihelion, on April 19 and 20. This is when it is likely to be at its brightest and most visible. However, visibility still depends on local weather and horizon conditions.