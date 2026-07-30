Rare double meteor shower peaks tonight
What's the story
Skywatchers will have a treat on the night of July 30, as two annual meteor showers will peak simultaneously. The Southern Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids meteor showers will be visible. The Southern Delta Aquariids are expected to be more active, producing up to 25 meteors per hour under ideal dark-sky conditions. The parent comet of this meteor shower is Comet 96P/Machholz.
Second meteor shower
Alpha Capricornids are known for their bright fireballs
The Alpha Capricornids, on the other hand, produce fewer meteors, about five per hour.
However, they are known for their slow-moving, bright fireballs that are easier to spot even in bright moonlight.
These larger meteors often leave glowing trails as they cross the sky. The parent comet of this shower is Comet 169P/NEAT.
Observation advice
Best time to watch the meteor showers
The best time to catch both meteor showers is between midnight and dawn, when the radiant point of the Southern Delta Aquariids climbs highest in the southern sky within the constellation Aquarius.
Experts recommend finding a dark location away from city lights.
If possible, position yourself so that the Moon is behind a building or tree line to reduce its glare.
Global visibility
Where will the meteor showers be visible?
The Southern Delta Aquariids will be best viewed from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Chile, Argentina, and Brazil. They will also be seen from India, Sri Lanka, Middle East, and southern Europe.
The Alpha Capricornids will be visible throughout India, the United States, and Australia as well as Canada, Europe, Japan, and China under clear dark skies at night.