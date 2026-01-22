Rare planetary parade to light up skies in February

Skywatchers are in for a treat as a rare planetary parade is set to take place on February 28, 2026. The event will see six planets—Mercury, Venus, Jupiter , Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune—appear clustered in the evening sky. This unique celestial display will be visible shortly after sunset and can be viewed from Earth with the right tools and conditions.

Observation guide Viewing tips for the planetary parade The best time to view this planetary parade will be about an hour after sunset, when the sky gets dark enough for fainter objects to become visible. The planets will appear in a curve from Earth, following the ecliptic—the path of the Sun and Moon across the sky. However, it's important to note that these planets aren't actually aligned in space but are millions of kilometers apart, each on its own orbit.

Planetary visibility Visibility of planets during the parade Under clear conditions, Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn should be visible to the naked eye. Venus will be the brightest, followed by Jupiter. However, Saturn and Mercury may be lower and closer to the horizon. Uranus and Neptune are much fainter and spotting them will require binoculars or a small telescope as they reflect very little sunlight.

