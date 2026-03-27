Ray-Ban Meta Scriber and Blazer are coming soon
Meta and EssilorLuxottica are about to drop their latest Ray-Ban AI glasses: the "Ray-Ban Meta Scriber" and "Ray-Ban Meta Blazer."
These new models, spotted in recent FCC filings, show indications of possible upgrades and the Blazer comes in regular and large sizes, while Scriber size availability was not specified, plus a handy mobile charging case for on-the-go use.
The fresh lineup uses faster Wi-Fi 6
The fresh lineup uses faster Wi-Fi 6 for smoother streaming and smarter AI tools, perfect if you're into sharing moments live or just want a more connected experience.
After Meta and EssilorLuxottica sold more than seven million pairs last year, the companies are ramping up production big time (think 20 to 30 million units a year) as they shift focus toward wearables.
So if you've been eyeing smart glasses, this could be the upgrade you've been waiting for.