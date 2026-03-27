Ray-Ban Meta Scriber and Blazer are coming soon

The fresh lineup uses faster Wi-Fi 6

The fresh lineup uses faster Wi-Fi 6 for smoother streaming and smarter AI tools, perfect if you're into sharing moments live or just want a more connected experience.

After Meta and EssilorLuxottica sold more than seven million pairs last year, the companies are ramping up production big time (think 20 to 30 million units a year) as they shift focus toward wearables.

So if you've been eyeing smart glasses, this could be the upgrade you've been waiting for.