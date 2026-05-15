Razer's flagship gaming laptop debuts at $4,000
What's the story
Razer has unveiled its latest Blade 18 gaming laptop, now starting at about $4,000. The new model is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus chip and comes with an NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti graphics card. Users can also upgrade to an RTX 5090 if they want more power. However, this base configuration is $500 more expensive than last year's model with the same GPU.
Design continuity
The laptop features a dual-mode 18-inch display
The Blade 18 retains the unique dual-mode 18-inch display, which Razer claims is 20% brighter this year. The screen can run at either a high resolution of 3840 x 2400 with a 240Hz refresh rate or at a slightly lower resolution of 1920 x 1200 but with ultra-fast refresh rate of 440Hz.
Connectivity features
It also comes with Thunderbolt 5 and HDMI 2.1 ports
The 2026 Blade 18 comes with a wide range of connectivity options. These include Thunderbolt 5, HDMI 2.1, three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, an SD card slot and even ethernet. This makes it a versatile choice for gamers who need to connect multiple devices at once.