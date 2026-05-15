The laptop comes with an RTX 5090 GPU as optional

Razer's flagship gaming laptop debuts at $4,000

By Mudit Dube 11:59 am May 15, 202611:59 am

What's the story

Razer has unveiled its latest Blade 18 gaming laptop, now starting at about $4,000. The new model is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus chip and comes with an NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti graphics card. Users can also upgrade to an RTX 5090 if they want more power. However, this base configuration is $500 more expensive than last year's model with the same GPU.