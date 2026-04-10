Razer launches Hammerhead V3 HyperSpeed earbuds with 50% stronger ANC Technology Apr 10, 2026

Razer just dropped the Hammerhead V3 HyperSpeed earbuds, and they're all about that gaming life.

These buds pack 50% stronger active noise cancelation than before, so you can really tune out distractions.

You'll get up to 10 hours of battery if you skip the RGB lights and ANC, and THX spatial audio brings extra-immersive sound, especially on PC.