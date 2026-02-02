Realme to launch iPhone Air-inspired smartphone in India

Realme is gearing up to launch its latest smartphone, the Realme 16 5G, in India. The mid-range device was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at an imminent launch in the country. Unlike its Pro counterparts, the Realme 16 5G will be a more affordable option with three different variants to choose from. However, its design is what makes it stand out, sporting an "Air Design" that resembles Apple's iPhone Air-inspired styling.

Specifications What to expect from Realme 16 5G? The Realme 16 5G is likely to be offered in three variants: one with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, another with the same RAM but double the storage, and a high-end version with 12GB RAM and the same storage as the second variant. The phone will be available in Air Black and Air White colors.

Design details The device flaunts 'Air design' The Realme 16 5G features a slim horizontal camera strip like the iPhone Air, but with a twist. It comes with an additional selfie mirror next to the rear cameras for better self-portraits. The device also sports Aurora Wing color-shifting technology that gives a subtle blue and purple gradient effect on its back.

Display and camera It features a full-HD+ AMOLED display The Realme 16 5G boasts a 6.57-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It packs a powerful peak brightness, making it ideal for outdoor use. The device comes with a dual rear camera setup comprising of a Sony IMX852 main sensor with an impressive resolution of up to 50MP and an additional monochrome camera.

