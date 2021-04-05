Realme is working to introduce a new Narzo 30 smartphone, which will come in 4G as well as 5G variants. In the latest development, the 4G model has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing its specifications. As per the listing, the Narzo 30 4G will come with a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, 6GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. Here's our roundup.

Technicality What is Geekbench and how does it rate processors?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their multi-core and single-core performances. While evaluating multi-core performances, the platform runs a series of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result. The same process is repeated to calculate single-core scores. The faster a processor fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.

Information How much did Realme Narzo 30 4G score on Geekbench?

Realme Narzo 30 4G's Geekbench listing, with model number RMX2156, was uploaded on April 4. According to the listing, the handset has achieved a single-core score of 517 and a multi-core score of 1,682.

Design and display An HD+ AMOLED screen is expected

The Realme Narzo 30 4G will feature a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will pack a vertically-aligned triple camera unit. The device is said to bear a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information There will be an 8MP front camera

The Realme Narzo 30 4G shall bear a triple rear camera module, including a primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a macro/depth shooter. However, their specifications are unconfirmed as of now. On the front, it will sport an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals The smartphone will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery

The Realme Narzo 30 4G will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

