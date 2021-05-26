Realme Q3 Pro Special Edition, with Snapdragon 768G processor, launched

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on May 26, 2021, 12:10 am

Realme Q3 Pro Special Edition will be available from June 1

Alongside the GT Neo Flash Edition, Realme has also launched a new mid-range smartphone, called the Realme Q3 Pro Special Edition in China. The handset has a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 768G chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery. It is also equipped with DRE dynamic storage expansion technology, wherein some part of the internal storage can work as RAM.

Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ display

The Realme Q3 Pro Special Edition features a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ support. It is offered in Black and Blue color options.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Realme Q3 Pro Special Edition comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme Q3 Pro Special Edition is powered by a Snapdragon 768G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme Q3 Pro Special Edition: Pricing and availability

In China, the Realme Q3 Pro Special Edition is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,450) for its solo 8GB/128GB model. However, it will be available at an introductory cost of CNY 1,599 (around Rs. 18,000) during the opening sale on June 1.