You can now read Reddit posts and comments in Hindi
What's the story
In a major move to boost its user base in India, Reddit has expanded its machine translation capabilities to Hindi.
The company announced the update on its blog, noting that "with this expansion, authentic, more people-powered content is now accessible in one of India's most spoken languages."
Reddit also plans to add support for Bengali soon.
Expansion
Reddit's journey with machine translation
Reddit started testing its site-wide machine translation feature back in May 2024, beginning with French.
By September, the feature had expanded to over 35 countries, including Spanish and Portuguese languages.
This latest update to add Hindi marks another significant step in the company's commitment to make its content more accessible across the globe.
New feature
AI-powered search feature expands to more countries
Earlier this month, Reddit brought its AI-driven search tool, Answers, to users in India as well as Australia, Canada, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, and the UK.
Previously, it was exclusive to a select group of English-speaking users in the US.
This expansion is part of Reddit's broader strategy to enhance user experience and accessibility across different regions.
Focus
Reddit's commitment to India
India remains a key focus for Reddit as it continues to expand its presence in the country.
The company has already made significant investments in India by hiring professionals for community building, growth, legal, and engineering roles.
Now, it is actively looking for talent for content and community positions, further demonstrating its commitment to expanding its footprint in this rapidly growing market.