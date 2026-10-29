Reddit adopts TikTok-like 'For You' feed
What's the story
Reddit has launched a new "For You" feed, similar to TikTok's popular feature. The users will now see two options when opening the platform: "For You" and "Following." The "For You" feed combines posts from communities users have joined with recommendations tailored to their interests, helping them discover relevant communities and conversations they might not have otherwise come across.
User interaction
Reddit wants users to engage with content beyond their communities
The introduction of the "For You" feed is part of Reddit's strategy to encourage users to engage with content beyond their followed communities.
This move also aligns Reddit with the recommendation-driven model that has become a norm across social media platforms.
However, not all users are happy with this change, as some have expressed their displeasure during its testing phase.
Discovery enhancement
New layout gives recommendations their own feed
Reddit has long recommended posts from outside users' subscribed communities, but the new layout gives those recommendations their own feed on the homepage.
"This new feed experience is a first step in helping drive discovery that leads to something novel and relevant - an idea, a connection, a unique perspective or even a new interest," the company wrote in a blog post.
The new feed experience is being rolled out globally over the next few weeks.
Feed features
"Following" v/s "For You": How the two feeds differ
The "Following" feed only displays posts from communities users have joined, while the "For You" feed combines those with recommendations based on their interests.
This means that if a user regularly visits r/Silksong without joining it, they might now see those threads at the top of their home feed.
The company hopes this will drive discovery of novel and relevant content for users.
Global launch
For users who prefer old experience
Reddit says that switching between the two feeds is easy, and it remembers the last one used. However, some users who saw the feature during testing have already complained about it.
For those who prefer their feed to reflect communities they picked, Old Reddit at old.reddit.com still offers sorting options like "best," "hot," "new," "rising," and "controversial."