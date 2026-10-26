Reddit's largest open-source community bans AI projects, non-English speakers
What's the story
The r/opensource subreddit has come under fire for its new submission rules, which ban projects that use or are intended for artificial intelligence (AI). The moderators announced the change on Saturday evening. The post read, "If your project uses AI, is made by AI, or is intended for AI, it's not welcome on r/opensource. AI, as it exists today, is incongruent to this Open Source community."
Mixed responses
Controversy over the new AI rules
The new rules have sparked a debate among Reddit users, with some even creating a rival subreddit called r/trueopensource.
Moderator Wolvereness clarified that there is room for selective enforcement of these rules.
For example, software with AI-powered accessibility features like automatic captioning wouldn't be banned.
However, many in the community feel these guidelines are too broad or vague and could potentially ban projects using AI-generated code in the Linux kernel.
Broader limitations
Solo developers now can't seek help
Along with the AI ban, the moderators have also put other restrictions on posts.
Projects submitted must be at least one year old, actively maintained, and have multiple contributors.
This means solo developers with new projects can't seek help anymore.
The moderators also said they can no longer accept requests for maintainers or contributors to projects.
Communication challenges
Exclusion of non-English speakers from community
The new rules also effectively exclude non-English speakers from the community.
The moderators said they can't distinguish between AI-written and AI-translated content, making it hard for non-English speakers to verify their contributions.
This has drawn criticism from those who feel that the new rules are too broad, misguided, or vague.
AI integration
Many core open-source projects now use some form of AI
The r/opensource subreddit rules also say that projects should not make obvious use of AI. This means no human-written AI model context protocols (MCPs) or other AI-adjacent projects are allowed.
However, many core open source projects now use some form of AI coding, which makes this subreddit an outlier.
For example, open source pioneer Linus Torvalds recently revealed he used Claude Code to write for Linux kernel earlier this month.