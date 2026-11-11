Reddit turns user discussions into AI-powered product reviews
What's the story
Reddit, the popular online platform for community discussions, is taking a big step into the world of e-commerce. The company has announced the launch of "Reddit Reviews," an in-house product review hub. This new feature will provide users with firsthand recommendations and reviews on consumer goods that are often discussed across various subreddits.
Feature details
How Reddit Reviews works
Reddit Reviews will cover around 10,000 products across categories like electronics, health and beauty, home and garden, fashion and apparel.
The feature collects conversations from different subreddits discussing specific products and compiles them on a single product page.
Each review page will show a list of comments where the item is discussed, along with pros/cons of the product and an overall sentiment rating (positive/mixed/negative).
AI integration
AI integration to organize conversations
The company has integrated artificial intelligence (AI) into Reddit Reviews to organize conversations where users share their product experiences.
This way, the nuanced context and connection to the original conversation are preserved.
Users can filter comments by specific attributes, like the noise cancelation feature of headphones, for a more tailored shopping experience.
Shopping tool
Retail links but no cut
Reddit Reviews also offers curated category-level pages to discover similar items frequently reviewed on the platform.
Users can filter these by price and other attributes.
Some product pages will even have links to retailers where items can be bought, although Reddit won't take a cut from these sales or allow merchants to pay for inclusion in the reviews hub.
Market shift
A new frontier for Reddit
Reddit has long been a platform for shopping, but the formalization of this through product pages is a game changer.
The company revealed that 40% of conversations on its platform are commercial in nature.
This new feature could challenge traditional outlets like Wirecutter, which specialize in product recommendations as well as general news outlets that publish reviews.