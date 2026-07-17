Redmagic's Astra 2 tablet launches globally with $699 $799 pricing
Redmagic's Astra 2 tablet, originally launched in China, is now hitting the global market.
If you snag an early bird voucher, you can grab it starting mid-August; everyone else gets access later in the month.
The base model packs 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for $699, while the upgraded version with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage costs $799.
Astra 2 emphasizes gaming performance features
Aimed at serious gamers, the Astra 2 runs on the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and uses liquid cooling to keep things smooth during marathon sessions.
Its vibrant 9.06-inch AMOLED screen offers a super-fast refresh rate of up to 185Hz.
With an impressive 8,300mAh battery and speedy dual USB-C charging (75W), plus Android 16 with a gamer-friendly Redmagic skin, this tablet is all about performance and portability.