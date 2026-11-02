Reliance Digital deal brings iPhone 18 Pro price under ₹57,000

The iPhone 17 Pro 256GB, which is priced at ₹1,30,490, can be purchased for as low as ₹39,147 after an exchange discount of up to ₹91,343.

The 512GB variant of this model costs ₹1,51,990 but can be bought for ₹45,597 after a maximum exchange discount of up to ₹1,06,393.

The top-end 1TB model with Cosmic Orange color option is priced at ₹1,71,490 but can be purchased for as low as ₹51,447 after an exchange discount of up to ₹1,20,043.