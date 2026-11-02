Reliance Digital deal brings iPhone 18 Pro price under ₹57,000
What's the story
Reliance Digital has launched a new exchange offer on select Apple iPhones, slashing their prices significantly. The deal is applicable on various models, storage variants, and colors of the iPhones. The lowest price after maximum exchange benefits is ₹28,797 for the iPhone Air 256GB. However, this price is based on the assumption that buyers will receive the full exchange discount mentioned for each model.
Discount details
iPhone 17 Pro models
The iPhone 17 Pro 256GB, which is priced at ₹1,30,490, can be purchased for as low as ₹39,147 after an exchange discount of up to ₹91,343.
The 512GB variant of this model costs ₹1,51,990 but can be bought for ₹45,597 after a maximum exchange discount of up to ₹1,06,393.
The top-end 1TB model with Cosmic Orange color option is priced at ₹1,71,490 but can be purchased for as low as ₹51,447 after an exchange discount of up to ₹1,20,043.
Additional offers
Offers on iPhone Air variants
The iPhone Air 256GB, which is usually priced at ₹95,990, can be bought for as low as ₹28,797 after an exchange discount of up to ₹67,193.
The 512GB variant costs ₹1,39,900 but can be purchased for ₹41,970 after maximum exchange benefits.
The top-end 1TB model with Light Gold color option is priced at ₹1,59,900 but can be bought for as low as ₹47,970 after an exchange discount of up to ₹1,11,930.
Latest model
iPhone 18 Pro variants
The iPhone 18 Pro 512GB, which usually costs ₹1,89,900, can be bought for as low as ₹56,970 after an exchange discount of up to ₹1,32,930.
The 1TB model with Burgundy color option is priced at ₹2,39,900 but can be purchased for as low as ₹71,970 after a maximum exchange discount of up to ₹1,67,930.