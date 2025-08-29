Reliance Jio introduces JioPC, turns any screen into AI-ready device

Reliance Jio has launched a new product, the JioPC, a high-performance personal computer that can turn any screen into an artificial intelligence (AI) -ready system. The device gives access to advanced computing services without the need for a traditional desktop or laptop. By simply connecting a keyboard with their Jio Set-Top Box, users can convert their TV or monitor into a personal computer powered by Jio's cloud servers.

Service details It offers a pay-as-you-go model The JioPC service is a pay-as-you-go model, which means you only pay for what you use. It also provides the option to upgrade memory, storage, and computing power remotely as per your growing needs. This flexibility eliminates the need for hardware upgrades and ensures that users always have access to the latest features and security updates.

Application support Providing access to various productivity, creativity apps The JioPC will provide access to a wide range of productivity and creativity applications. Leading providers will partner with the company to integrate market-ready software and AI tools for students, professionals, and entrepreneurs. This move is part of Reliance's broader ambition beyond connectivity, as it seeks to give every Indian the same AI-ready power that only a few have had so far.