JioTag 2 launched in India to rival Apple's AirTag
What's the story
Reliance Jio has unveiled its latest product, the JioTag 2, in India. The Bluetooth tracker is designed to help users locate everyday items like keys, wallets, backpacks, luggage, or even a bicycle if they go missing. The new device comes as a direct competitor to Apple's AirTag and is priced at ₹1,249. It offers support for both Android and iOS devices.
Enhanced features
Cross-platform connectivity
The JioTag 2 offers cross-platform compatibility, working with both Google's Find Hub network on Android phones and Apple's Find My network on iPhones and iPads.
This means Android users can use Google's tracking network while iPhone users can use Apple's Find My app to locate the tracker.
The device connects via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), eliminating the need for a SIM card or mobile data plan.
Tracking capabilities
Can be attached to various personal belongings
The JioTag 2 can be used to track a range of personal belongings such as keys, bags, wallets, and luggage.
It also comes with a built-in 120dB speaker that can be activated from the paired app to make the tracker ring.
This feature is especially helpful for finding items within Bluetooth range like keys under the sofa or bags left in another room.
Additional features
Lost Mode available
The JioTag 2 also comes with a Lost Mode. If someone carrying a compatible Android phone or iPhone comes close to a lost JioTag 2, its location can be updated to help the owner find it.
The device is IP64-rated for dust and water resistance and runs on a replaceable battery that lasts up to one year. An extra battery is also included in the box for extended use.
Design details
Polycarbonate body with integrated mounting hole
The JioTag 2 has a polycarbonate body with an integrated mounting hole for easy attachment to keyrings, bags, or other personal belongings.
It measures 101 x 62 x 17mm and weighs just 30g.
The tracker is available in Black, Green, and Red color options on Amazon India at ₹1,249 (with an additional discount of up to ₹50 available through eligible bank cards).