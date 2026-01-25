Reliance Jio's AI education campaign reaches 5,000+ in Punjab
Reliance Jio is rolling out a big AI education push in Punjab, covering over 500 schools and colleges.
More than 5,000 students and teachers have already joined interactive sessions where Jio teams show how to use tools like Google Gemini Pro and NotebookLM for smarter note-taking and coding.
The goal? Help everyone get future-ready with real hands-on AI skills.
Free AI perks and online learning for all
Jio's also giving unlimited 5G users free access to the "Google Gemini Pro Plan" (worth ₹35,100) for 18 months through the MyJio app—think advanced image creation with Nano Banana Pro or video making with Veo 3.1.
Plus, students can access and complete the new "Jio AI Classroom," a free four-week online course at Jio.com/ai-classroom that makes learning practical AI super accessible.