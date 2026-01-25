Reliance Jio's AI education campaign reaches 5,000+ in Punjab Technology Jan 25, 2026

Reliance Jio is rolling out a big AI education push in Punjab, covering over 500 schools and colleges.

More than 5,000 students and teachers have already joined interactive sessions where Jio teams show how to use tools like Google Gemini Pro and NotebookLM for smarter note-taking and coding.

The goal? Help everyone get future-ready with real hands-on AI skills.