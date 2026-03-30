Apple plans AI App Store, enabling third-party chatbots within Siri

Apple is gearing up for a major artificial intelligence (AI) push, according to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The tech giant is rumored to debut an updated version of its virtual assistant, Siri , with iOS 27. This new and improved Siri is rumored to be powered by Google's Gemini models. But that's not all, Apple is also considering the integration of third-party chatbots into the virtual assistant's platform.

Feature introduction Anthropic's Claude within Siri The new feature, tentatively dubbed "Siri Extensions," would let users run third-party chatbots like Anthropic's Claude within the Siri platform. Users could access these extensions through a dedicated AI App Store, further enhancing the functionality of Apple's virtual assistant. This move is part of Apple's strategy to leverage its hardware advantage and generate more revenue from its platforms.

Revenue generation AI section within the App Store The proposed AI App Store would create a dedicated section within the existing App Store, serving as a marketplace for third-party AI services to connect with Siri. This would not only give broader exposure to these companies but also allow Apple to earn hefty commissions in the process. The move comes amid Apple's struggle to build its own AI models and retain key talent in this space.

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