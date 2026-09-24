Report says Google nearing Gemini 4 launch before end 2026

After some leadership changes (Demis Hassabis stepped down in August), Google shifted focus from a planned Gemini 3.5 Pro to developing less powerful, faster Flash models.

This move comes as rivals like OpenAI's GPT-6 and Anthropic's Mythos have been pulling ahead.

Still, Google says it's all-in on staying at the front of the AI race, with Kavukcuoglu sharing: "In my mind, it's a certainty that we are always gonna be at the frontier."