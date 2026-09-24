Report says Google nearing Gemini 4 launch before end 2026
Technology
Google is reportedly nearing the launch of Gemini 4, its next big AI model, and is aiming to launch much earlier than the end of 2026.
Koray Kavukcuoglu from DeepMind said they're putting on the final touches, and this upgrade comes after Gemini 3 debuted last November.
Google pivots to faster flash models
After some leadership changes (Demis Hassabis stepped down in August), Google shifted focus from a planned Gemini 3.5 Pro to developing less powerful, faster Flash models.
This move comes as rivals like OpenAI's GPT-6 and Anthropic's Mythos have been pulling ahead.
Still, Google says it's all-in on staying at the front of the AI race, with Kavukcuoglu sharing: "In my mind, it's a certainty that we are always gonna be at the frontier."