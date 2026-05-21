Researchers confirm new Nyctibatrachus kali night frog in Western Ghats Technology May 21, 2026

Scientists just discovered a new night frog called Nyctibatrachus kali (or Kali night frog) in the forests of Karnataka's Western Ghats.

Found in the Kali River basin, this little amphibian was confirmed as a brand-new species using DNA tests and sound analysis.

The Western Ghats are already famous for their unique wildlife, and this find adds to its collection of at least 253 amphibian species, most of which you won't see anywhere else on Earth.