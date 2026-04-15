This memory chip may even work on Venus
What's the story
A team of researchers from the University of Southern California has developed a new type of memory device that can withstand extreme temperatures. The device, called a memristor, continued to function reliably even at 700 degree Celsius. This is hotter than molten lava and the surface temperature of Venus, that has defeated every lander ever sent there, destroying their electronics within hours of touchdown. The breakthrough was detailed in a paper published in the journal Science.
Device details
What is a memristor?
The memristor is a nanoscale component capable of storing information and performing computing operations. It is made from tungsten, the element with the highest melting point, and hafnium oxide, a ceramic. A layer of graphene sits at the bottom of this structure. Each material can withstand extreme heat, making them an extraordinary combination for this device.
Material properties
How does graphene help?
The unique property of graphene lies in its atomic-level interaction with tungsten. In a conventional device, heat causes metal atoms to drift through the ceramic layer, bridging the two electrodes and short-circuiting everything. However, graphene prevents this process by not allowing tungsten atoms to drift toward it and take hold. This was discovered accidentally while the research team was trying to build a different device altogether.
Engineering hurdle
Overcoming the heat barrier
For decades, electronics have had a thermal ceiling of around 200 degree Celsius. This limitation has been a major engineering challenge, especially for space agencies and geothermal drilling operations that require sensors to work in extreme heat conditions. Nuclear and fusion energy systems also generate intense heat near their control equipment, which must be able to withstand such conditions. The memristor could be the answer to these long-standing challenges.