This memory chip may even work on Venus

A team of researchers from the University of Southern California has developed a new type of memory device that can withstand extreme temperatures. The device, called a memristor, continued to function reliably even at 700 degree Celsius. This is hotter than molten lava and the surface temperature of Venus, that has defeated every lander ever sent there, destroying their electronics within hours of touchdown. The breakthrough was detailed in a paper published in the journal Science.

Device details What is a memristor? The memristor is a nanoscale component capable of storing information and performing computing operations. It is made from tungsten, the element with the highest melting point, and hafnium oxide, a ceramic. A layer of graphene sits at the bottom of this structure. Each material can withstand extreme heat, making them an extraordinary combination for this device.

Material properties How does graphene help? The unique property of graphene lies in its atomic-level interaction with tungsten. In a conventional device, heat causes metal atoms to drift through the ceramic layer, bridging the two electrodes and short-circuiting everything. However, graphene prevents this process by not allowing tungsten atoms to drift toward it and take hold. This was discovered accidentally while the research team was trying to build a different device altogether.

Advertisement