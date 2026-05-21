Researchers find Theridion himalayana with smiling belly markings in Uttarakhand
Technology
A brand-new spider species, Theridion himalayana, nicknamed the Himalayan happy-face spider, has been spotted in Uttarakhand's high-altitude forests.
Its standout feature? Markings on its belly that actually look like smiling faces.
Researchers Ashirwad Tripathy and Devi Priyadarshini made this cheerful discovery while surveying remote mountain areas.
DNA tests show genetically distinct spiders
Over 60 of these spiders were collected from spots above 2,000 meters, showing off 32 different color patterns.
DNA tests reveal they're quite different from their Hawaiian "happy-face" cousins.
The find highlights just how unique Himalayan wildlife is, but also reminds us these special spiders are at risk from deforestation and climate change.