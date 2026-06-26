Researchers unveil colored paint cooling 9°C below air temperature
Researchers have come up with a new colored paint that actually cools surfaces by up to nine degrees Celsius below the air temperature, even under direct sunlight.
Published in Nature Energy, this paint isn't just energy-efficient: it also looks good, solving the usual "boring white" problem of most cooling materials.
The goal? Help buildings stay cooler naturally and cut down on air conditioning, especially in hot and humid places.
Ethyl cellulose paint reflects 97% sunlight
The secret is ethyl cellulose (a plant-based material) and a clever two-layer design: the top layer creates color without soaking up heat, while the bottom layer reflects 97% of sunlight and releases heat as infrared.
It's easy to make, works better than regular paints (even tested in Hong Kong's muggy weather), and could be a game-changer for cities like Miami or Houston, keeping things cool without sacrificing style or racking up energy bills.