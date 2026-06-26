Researchers unveil colored paint cooling 9°C below air temperature Technology Jun 26, 2026

Researchers have come up with a new colored paint that actually cools surfaces by up to nine degrees Celsius below the air temperature, even under direct sunlight.

Published in Nature Energy, this paint isn't just energy-efficient: it also looks good, solving the usual "boring white" problem of most cooling materials.

The goal? Help buildings stay cooler naturally and cut down on air conditioning, especially in hot and humid places.