New obesity drug delivers 30% weight loss in human trials

The trial also highlighted the drug's potential in treating other obesity-related conditions.

In participants with obesity-linked knee osteoarthritis, retatrutide reduced knee pain by up to 62%.

It also cut down sleep apnea events per hour by up to 57% in those suffering from obesity-linked obstructive sleep apnea.

The drug improved cardiometabolic measurements like blood pressure and bad cholesterol levels (LDL cholesterol).