Is your pet bored? Try these AI-powered toys

AI technology is revolutionizing pet care with innovative toy recommendations tailored for your pet's specific needs. From smart toys that suit your pet's energy, play style, and daily schedule, to sensing movement and reacting to behavior, AI-powered toys bring playtime to a whole new level of interaction and mental stimulation. For the latest in AI-based options, there are smart cameras with treat dispensers and wearables tracking activity in real time.

Toy #1 Choose interactive AI toys Interactive AI toys are ideal for those pets that love to chase, pounce, or play alone. These can adjust according to your pet's movement and behavior, offering both entertainment and enrichment. They use sound, light, or motion to keep pets engaged during playtime. You can start with one of these to minimize boredom while providing a fun way for pets to exercise.

Gadget #2 Smart cameras for remote monitoring Smart pet cameras come with features such as livestreaming, two-way audio, and treat dispensing. These gizmos let you check in on your pet from afar and interact with it even when you are not around. The treat dispensing capability adds a whole new level of engagement for your pet while giving you peace of mind as a pet owner.

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Device #3 Track health with AI collars or tags AI collars or tags are excellent devices for keeping tabs on your pet's activity and health. They deliver real-time information on movement patterns, something that can be critical to keeping your furry friend healthy. The data helps you better understand their daily habits and make informed decisions regarding their care.

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