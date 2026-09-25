RGPV Bhopal launches 2-week online nanotechnology certification in 6 modules
RGPV Bhopal just rolled out a two-week online certification in nanotechnology, designed for undergrads in engineering, science, and anyone curious about future tech.
The course covers the basics of how stuff works at the nanoscale (think materials, devices, and industry insights), all packed into six easy-to-follow modules.
Requires basic 10+2 physics or chemistry
You only need a basic grasp of physics or chemistry (10+2 level) to join (no prior nanotech experience needed).
The program mixes recorded lessons you can watch anytime with live sessions for questions and discussions.
Finish all modules and you'll earn a certificate with your grades.
RGPV says this is about connecting what you learn in class to real-world tech careers, helping students build skills that matter for both research and industry jobs.