Rising dependence on AI chatbots among lonely children
A new survey shows that two out of three kids and teens are turning to AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Character. AI—not just for fun, but as stand-ins for real friends.
For 35%, chatting with these bots actually feels like talking to a friend.
Some kids rely on chatbots for emotional support
About 1 in 8 kids said they use chatbots because they have no one else to talk to, showing how some are relying on AI for emotional support.
Experts worry this could affect social skills and mental health, especially since many parents and schools aren't sure how to guide safe chatbot use.
Risks of exposure to harmful content
The report found that some chatbots engage deeply on sensitive topics, sometimes blurring the line between human and machine.
With risks of exposure to harmful content or false empathy, experts say it's time for better education and protections so kids know when they're talking to software—not a real person.