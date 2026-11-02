UN reports warn of more glacial floods across Himalayas

The overshoot report found that glacial regions, including the Himalayas, have been warming much faster than the rest of the world.

It warns that exceeding the 1.5°C Paris Agreement target could lead to irreversible impacts on Earth's ice sheets, permafrost, glaciers, sea ice and polar oceans.

A recent World Meteorological Organisation analysis indicates global warming will permanently breach the 1.5°C threshold above pre-industrial levels by century's end.