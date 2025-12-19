Roblox down: Thousands of users report login failures, game crashes

Roblox, the popular online gaming and game-creation platform, is facing a major service disruption. The outage has left thousands of users unable to access the platform or play games smoothly. According to Downdetector data, more than 29,000 users in the United States reported issues with Roblox at around 11:00am IST today (11:51pm EST on Thursday).

Impact analysis Website access most affected by the outage The Downdetector data shows that most users are having trouble accessing the Roblox website, with around 63% of reported problems being related to website outages. Server connection issues were reported by 27% of users while 10% faced gameplay issues such as crashes and lag. Major cities like Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles and New York have been hit hard by this service disruption.

User response Roblox outage sparks online reactions The Roblox outage has drawn a lot of attention online, with players sharing screenshots of error messages and complaining about interrupted gameplay. The issues started surfacing around 11:30pm EST on Thursday, with over 16,000 users reporting problems. Nearly half of these users said they were unable to access Roblox.com due to error messages and the notorious Error Code 9007.