Roblox expands Mumbai data center to improve playability in India
Technology
Roblox is stepping up to help Indian users play more smoothly, even on lower-powered phones or patchy internet.
Anupam Singh, its senior vice president of engineering, shared that it's expanding the Mumbai data center and investing in tech like GPUs to keep things running fast, even as AI features grow.
Roblox unveils AI game creation tools
AI is now a big part of how games are made on Roblox. It's rolling out tools for creating 4D objects, building realistic worlds with Roblox Reality, and letting you make games just by typing prompts.
Plus, smarter AI helps you find new games you'll actually like and keeps recommending ones that stay fun over time.
As Singh puts it, AI is a critical part of our strategy to democratize game development and make it more accessible for everyone.