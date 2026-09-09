Roblox expands Mumbai data center to improve playability in India

AI is now a big part of how games are made on Roblox. It's rolling out tools for creating 4D objects, building realistic worlds with Roblox Reality, and letting you make games just by typing prompts.

Plus, smarter AI helps you find new games you'll actually like and keeps recommending ones that stay fun over time.

As Singh puts it, AI is a critical part of our strategy to democratize game development and make it more accessible for everyone.