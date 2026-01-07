Age verification is now must for chatting on Roblox
What's the story
Roblox, the popular online gaming platform, has made facial verification mandatory for all users seeking to use its chat features. The move comes as part of an effort to improve child safety on the platform. Users can verify their age via either facial recognition in the app or ID verification if they are 13 years or older.
Verification
Verification process and data privacy
The age verification process involves users opening the Roblox app, granting camera access, and following on-screen instructions for facial recognition. Once the verification is completed, Roblox says it will delete any photos or videos of users. The process is handled by third-party vendor Persona, which also deletes images and videos after completing the verification.
Access
Age verification: Optional for gameplay, mandatory for chat
Roblox has clarified that age verification is optional for gameplay but mandatory for accessing chat features. This means you don't have to verify your age to play Roblox games, but you do need it if you want to use the platform's communication features. If the initial age-check process incorrectly estimates a user's age, they can appeal and verify through ID verification or parental controls.
Limitations
Age groups and chat restrictions
After completing an age check, users are placed into one of six age groups: under nine, 9-12, 13-15, 16-17, 18-20, and 21+. Users can only chat with others in their own or adjacent groups. For instance, those in the 9-12 group can communicate with people in their group, as well as those in the under nine and 13-15 groups.
Chat settings
Default chat settings for younger users
Roblox has also revealed that chat is disabled by default for children under nine unless a parent offers consent after an age check. The new age-check requirement comes amid several lawsuits, including those from the attorneys general of Texas and Louisiana, over child safety concerns on Roblox. The platform was accused of exposing young users to risks like grooming and explicit content.