Roblox shuts down video chat feature, cites user preference
What's the story
Roblox, the popular online gaming platform, has announced the discontinuation of its video chat service, Roblox Connect. The feature was launched in 2023 and allowed users to interact with others through their avatars in a shared virtual environment. However, the company said that most users aged 13 and above prefer using the platform's party voice chat function for calls.
User behavior
User preference toward more recent features
Roblox spokesperson Angela Allison confirmed the discontinuation of Roblox Connect, including developer-facing APIs and the feature itself.
She said that "users 13 and up predominantly use our more recent Party Voice feature instead to make private voice calls with Trusted Friends on Roblox."
This statement highlights a shift in user preference toward more recent features like Party Voice for private communications.
Feature comparison
Age verification and private communication
A Roblox staffer previously noted that Party Voice "handles private voice chat in a way that's more capable and better suited to how players use Roblox today."
The feature requires age verification by Roblox, ensuring only users aged 13 or older can access it.
This age restriction further emphasizes the platform's focus on providing a safe and suitable environment for its older user base.