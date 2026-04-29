Robot dogs with Musk, Zuckerberg heads take over Berlin museum

In a bizarre turn of events, a pack of robot dogs have taken over the Neue Nationalgalerie museum in Berlin . The lifelike canines are fitted with hyper-realistic silicone heads modeled after some of the world's most powerful influencers including Elon Musk , Mark Zuckerberg , and Jeff Bezos. The unusual display is part of an interactive installation called "Regular Animals" by American artist Beeple (Mike Winkelmann).

Statement Dogs print images in styles associated with the celebrities The "Regular Animals" exhibit, which has previously toured Miami and San Francisco, features the robot dogs wandering around their pen and even defecating printed images of their surroundings in styles associated with the celebrities they resemble. The Andy Warhol-inspired dog, for instance, would produce an image in the late artist's pop art style as rendered by its AI.

Tech critique Project a commentary on tech billionaires' influence Beeple's project is a commentary on how tech billionaires and their platforms or algorithms have distorted the common man's view of the world. He said, "In the past, our view of the world was shaped in part by how artists saw the world." Now, he added, "The view of the world today is now shaped by tech billionaires, who possess algorithms that dictate what society sees."

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