This Chinese robot dog can guide the visually impaired
What's the story
A Chinese defense research facility has unveiled a revolutionary new robot, Xiaoyuan, designed to assist visually impaired people. The wheeled and legged "robot guide dog" was launched at the China Care and Rehabilitation Expo in Beijing. Developed by the Hangzhou-based Zhiyuan Research Institute affiliated with China North Industries Group, this innovative machine is part of a broader trend of using advanced technology for civilian purposes.
Advanced features
The robot can detect overhead obstacles
Xiaoyuan is designed to move smoothly on flat surfaces with its wheels, while its four legs help it climb stairs.
This unique design enables the robot to assist visually impaired people in navigating independently.
The robot can also detect overhead obstacles like low-hanging branches, which could be difficult to detect with traditional mobility aids such as canes.
Navigation prowess
The robot offers centimeter-level outdoor positioning accuracy
The Zhiyuan Research Institute has claimed that Xiaoyuan offers centimeter-level outdoor positioning accuracy, with an error margin of less than 30cm.
The robot's obstacle-avoidance success rate is also impressive, standing at at least 99% indoors and 96% outdoors.
These capabilities make it a reliable companion for visually impaired individuals in their daily lives.
Remote support
Xiaoyuan also connects to a range of services
Xiaoyuan also offers connectivity to a range of services, including disability federation systems, an accessibility map, and a remote assistance portal for volunteers.
This feature allows users to seek help remotely when needed.
The combination of these advanced features makes Xiaoyuan a game-changer in the field of assistive technology for visually impaired people.