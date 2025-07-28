Next Article
Robots that flip, box, and peel eggs take center stage
Shanghai just hosted a major AI conference where robots did everything from backflips and boxing to peeling eggs—seriously.
Thousands watched as Unitree, UBTech Robotics Corp., and Agibot showed off their latest bots.
Unitree even dropped a $6,000 entry-level robot, while ByteDance Ltd.'s Mini bot flexed its skills.
China wants to dominate global robotics market
China's robotics industry is growing fast thanks to government support and new tech, but it's not all smooth sailing.
There aren't enough skilled workers, and heavy competition means some startups might not make it.
Still, experts say China is set on leading the global robot game—especially with a $7 trillion market up for grabs by 2050.