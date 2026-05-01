Rocket Lab to launch Synspective radar satellite on Electron rocket
Technology
Rocket Lab is gearing up to launch a radar satellite for Japan's Synspective this Friday.
The mission, called Viva La Strix, will send the Strix satellite into space on the Electron rocket from New Zealand at 5:30am EDT (9:30pm local time).
If you're curious, you can catch the live stream starting half an hour earlier.
Strix satellite radar aids planning
The Strix satellite uses special radar technology that works through clouds and at night, making it very useful for things like city planning and disaster response.
Rocket Lab has been Synspective's go-to launch partner since 2020, with eight launches already under its belt and plans for many more by 2030.
This mission also shows just how reliable the Electron rocket has become for putting small satellites into orbit.