Rocket Lab to launch Synspective Strix satellite from New Zealand
Technology
Rocket Lab is about to launch a new Strix satellite for Japanese company Synspective, with liftoff set for September 25 at 8:15pm EDT from New Zealand.
The mission, playfully named "Owlright, Owlright, Owlright," marks Rocket Lab's 96th flight and its 18th this year.
Strix to boost Earth imaging
The Electron rocket will carry the Strix satellite, designed to boost Earth imaging for things like urban planning and disaster response.
This is part of Synspective's bigger goal to create a network of 30 satellites by decade's end, helping cities respond better to real-world challenges.
You can catch the launch live on Space.com or Rocket Lab's website if you're curious!