Rockstar's Nelson says GTA 6 NPCs will act more realistically
Rockstar just dropped some big news about GTA 6: NPCs will now react in smarter, more realistic ways to whatever you do.
Your choices will shape the game's criminal world, so every action actually matters this time.
Rob Nelson, Head of Development and Co-Studio Head, says these changes are meant to make the game feel more unpredictable and encourage players to think carefully about their next move.
Rockstar adds interactive safehouses, reputation system
Safehouses are getting a major upgrade: think interactive spaces, like Red Dead Redemption 2's camps.
Some vehicles will require specialized tools to break into them.
Plus, there's a new reputation system that tracks how society sees you based on your actions, much like the Honor system in Red Dead Redemption 2.
Even police chases are trickier now: you'll need disguises and smart moves to escape.