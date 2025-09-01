Rokid's AI smart glasses hit $1 million in pre-orders Technology Sep 01, 2025

Rokid, a Chinese company, just pulled in over $1 million in pre-orders for its new AI-powered smart glasses—hitting that milestone within three days of launching on Kickstarter.

The campaign kicked off on August 26, 2025, with a modest $20,000 goal and early-bird pricing at $479 (that's 20% off the planned retail price).