Rokid's AI smart glasses hit $1 million in pre-orders
Rokid, a Chinese company, just pulled in over $1 million in pre-orders for its new AI-powered smart glasses—hitting that milestone within three days of launching on Kickstarter.
The campaign kicked off on August 26, 2025, with a modest $20,000 goal and early-bird pricing at $479 (that's 20% off the planned retail price).
The specs of the AI smart glasses
These lightweight glasses (just 49g) support 89 languages, offer ChatGPT built-in, magnetized pop-in lenses for easy swaps, and a battery to keep you going.
Production starts October and shipping is set for November.
The campaign runs until October 10
Founded in 2014 with US headquarters in Redwood City, Rokid has already logged over 300,000 global pre-orders—including about 1,900 from the US via Kickstarter as of September 1.
Their campaign runs until October 10 and shows there's real buzz around smart glasses that blend AI features into everyday life.